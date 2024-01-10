Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 49,164 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,164 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 260.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

