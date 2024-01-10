Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

