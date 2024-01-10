OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. OSRAM Licht had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.90 million for the quarter.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

