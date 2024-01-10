Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Decreased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,815 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for about 2.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 559,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after acquiring an additional 324,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Owens Corning has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

