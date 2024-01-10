Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.77

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 113824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.