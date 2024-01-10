PagerDuty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,586 call options on the company. This is an increase of 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,116 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Insider Transactions at PagerDuty
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
PagerDuty stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 552,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,087. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
