Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $422.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.52 and a 200-day moving average of $402.20. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

