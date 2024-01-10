Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $367.99 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $367.99 million and $2.39 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 368,059,190 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.