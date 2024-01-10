Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 8.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.27% of Paychex worth $112,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

PAYX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,344. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

