PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397,150 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PYPL opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

