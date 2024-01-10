PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

