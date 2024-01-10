PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NYSE PFSI opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,599.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,064,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,599.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock worth $18,980,565 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

