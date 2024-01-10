Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.17

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.17 and last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 17007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $937,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $732,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

