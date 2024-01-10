Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

