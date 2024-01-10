PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 172,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 79,906 shares.The stock last traded at $51.12 and had previously closed at $51.08.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

