Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 1219573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,985 shares of company stock worth $3,606,777 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

