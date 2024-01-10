Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

