Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 5,396,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,020,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

