Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 1358924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

