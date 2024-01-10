Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.27

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.27 and last traded at C$33.35, with a volume of 88992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.38 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.4060579 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$26,137.50. Insiders sold 1,250 shares of company stock valued at $38,768 in the last three months. 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

