Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 46,278 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.1% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.2% during the third quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 974,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,524. The company has a market cap of $484.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

