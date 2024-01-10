Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.58. 100,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.