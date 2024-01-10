Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663,832 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

