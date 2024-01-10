Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 239.3% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,890,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,386,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.12 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

