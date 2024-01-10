Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 314 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

NKE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.87. 1,063,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

