Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,586. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

