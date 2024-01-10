Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.35. 163,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,172. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.