Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 155.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,550,000 after buying an additional 1,275,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.