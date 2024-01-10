Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,547 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLJP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 58,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,150. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

