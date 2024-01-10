Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.