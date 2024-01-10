Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. 1,560,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,254. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.