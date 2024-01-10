Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

