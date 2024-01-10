Portside Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.09. 145,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

