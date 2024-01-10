PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group cut PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.82 on Friday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

