ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.58

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 625891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.