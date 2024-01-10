Prom Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Prom has a total market cap of $92.07 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00011112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00016514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,394.02 or 0.99990306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009660 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00184064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.12844132 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,896,466.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

