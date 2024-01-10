ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.92

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 24624704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

