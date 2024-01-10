ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.70

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 74958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $857.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

