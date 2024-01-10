ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 2.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.96. 448,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,683,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

