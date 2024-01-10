PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4643 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $12.55.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 reasons Upwork is about to rally 30%
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Barrick Gold stock could soon dig up a new rally
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Here is what BlackRock wants out of 2024`
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.