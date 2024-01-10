Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.94. The stock had a trading volume of 258,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,778. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.