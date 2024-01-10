Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Raised by Analyst

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 140,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

