Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$23.38 million during the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.