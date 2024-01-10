Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Decreased by HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

ANGO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

