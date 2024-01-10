Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.16 EPS.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

PD stock opened at C$70.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.63. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

