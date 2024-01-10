Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

