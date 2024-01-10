Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Zacks Research

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

