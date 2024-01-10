Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Increased by Analyst

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$131.46 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

