Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
