QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.57. The stock had a trading volume of 995,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,435. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

